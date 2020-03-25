We’re living in uncertain times. As markets continue to crash and businesses across multiple industries lay off workers, it’s understandably difficult to have faith in the traditional institutions and markets that have up until recently kept our valuables safe.

So while you wait out the inevitable madness that’s already accompanying the outbreak of the coronavirus, give yourself a little peace of mind by picking up one of these Motorola Smart Safes, which makes it easy to safeguard your most valuable and prized possessions for just $116.99.

Unlike traditional safes that require tedious and antiquated combinations and keys, this smart safe lets you store and monitor your items using WiFi connectivity and real-time alerts.

Designed to safely store everyday items that need to be secured yet accessed on a regular basis, the Motorola Flex Smart Safe uses a patented no-tool installation method that allows you to compress it against a sidewall in your home or office.

You’ll be able to quickly place the safe in medicine cabinets, drawers and bookshelves, and a water-resistant keypad along with humidity controls ensure unrestricted access regardless of the environment.

You’ll even be able to remotely open the safe while you’re away using only your smartphone, and it’s easy to receive real-time alerts on all of your various devices.

Keep your valuables safe at all times without having to worry about needlessly difficult installations with a Motorola Flex Smart Safe for just $116.99—9% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "This Motorola Smart Safe sends alerts directly to your smartphone" was originally published by TechConnect .