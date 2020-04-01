Be ready for life's bumps with this 100-piece first-aid kit for under $9

Just because we're all staying home these days doesn't mean that bumps, cuts, and bruises don't still happen. And sometimes a low-tech solution is best. That's why you need a home first-aid kit more than ever and today, you can get one for a low price: Amazon is selling a 100-piece Be Smart kit for $8.69Remove non-product link, and it has everything you could possibly need.

This kit comes with all the basic essentials you should have: antiseptic towelettes, alcohol wipes, antibiotic ointment, cotton-tip applicators, a cold compress, a first aid guide, bandages of various shapes and sizes, adhesive tape, finger splints, gauze pads, and gloves. It also comes in a compact, handy case for easy storage and transport. And Amazon buyers seem to love it, giving it an average 4.7-star rating across 2,300 reviews.

