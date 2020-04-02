If social media is to be believed, it seems like grilling has become extremely popular during this period of social distancing: And it makes sense: With fewer restaurant options and more time at home, there’s no better time to augment kitchen cooking with a backyard grill. Walmart is down with that plan, and is having a huge sale on a diverse lineup of grills, with a wide variety of price points and feature sets available.

If you’re looking for a pretty basic, cheap grill to start learning the ropes with, there are plenty of options for $250 and under on sale. For example, the Char-Broil Gas2Coal gas and charcoal combo grill, with a $429 list price, is $249 today, while the RevoAce Dual Fuel gas and charcoal combo grill is $200 from a $230 list price. There are also some fancier options on offer, like the Kamado Joe classic 18” Kamado grill, which is $749 today from a $999 list price.

Beyond the many grills on sale, you can also get a bunch of grilling-related accessories and furniture on sale today, such as party coolers, outdoor trash bins, and more. Be sure to check out the full deal listing to see all your options.

This story, "Walmart is having a huge sale on grills, up to 30% off" was originally published by TechConnect .