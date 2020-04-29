April/May 2020: Why analytics initiatives still fail

Welcome to the April/May 2020 digital issue of CIO. In these pages, you'll learn what it takes to create a top-notch customer experience, the skills and traits you need to take your career to the next level, how to set up analytics initiatives for success, how Target’s CIO engineered a turnaround, and more.

Contents

GROW

Revving up the customer experience

Top-notch CX is a digital business imperative. Here’s how to ensure your organization’s customer and client experience is hassle-free.

LEAD

A woman’s place is in the boardroom

Organizations with diverse corporate boards perform better, innovate more, and attract and retain better talent. Women IT leaders are ready and heeding the call.

Making the jump to CEO

New research shows how to navigate the CIO-to-CEO career path.

COVER STORY

Why data analytics initiatives still fail

Strong data analytics is a digital business imperative — and it all begins with data governance, the right strategy and an emphasis on data-conscious culture.

VIDEO

CIO Leadership Live

Ken Piddington, VP and CIO at U.S. Silica Co., joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss 100% cloud vs. legacy, running IT like a startup, and more.

RUN

Target’s new tech operating model

CIO Mike McNamara’s bold bet on product management, agile, DevOps and reskilling has helped turn around the big box chain.

