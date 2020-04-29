April/May 2020: Why analytics initiatives still fail

Welcome to the April/May 2020 digital issue of CIO. In these pages, you'll learn what it takes to create a top-notch customer experience, the skills and traits you need to take your career to the next level, how to set up analytics initiatives for success, how Target’s CIO engineered a turnaround, and more.
Contents
GROW
Revving up the customer experience
Top-notch CX is a digital business imperative. Here’s how to ensure your organization’s customer and client experience is hassle-free.
LEAD
A woman’s place is in the boardroom
Organizations with diverse corporate boards perform better, innovate more, and attract and retain better talent. Women IT leaders are ready and heeding the call.
Making the jump to CEO
New research shows how to navigate the CIO-to-CEO career path.
COVER STORY
Why data analytics initiatives still fail
Strong data analytics is a digital business imperative — and it all begins with data governance, the right strategy and an emphasis on data-conscious culture.
VIDEO
CIO Leadership Live
Ken Piddington, VP and CIO at U.S. Silica Co., joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss 100% cloud vs. legacy, running IT like a startup, and more.
RUN
Target’s new tech operating model
CIO Mike McNamara’s bold bet on product management, agile, DevOps and reskilling has helped turn around the big box chain.
