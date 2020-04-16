When it comes to being productive and tackling that merciless to-do list every day, nothing is more important than making yourself the perfect cup of coffee in the morning. But far too many people settle for antiquated and underwhelming coffee routines instead of taking advantage of the latest and greatest brewing methods and contraptions.

These three coffee-making tools will help you craft and enjoy the perfect cup of coffee every day, and each one is on sale for a limited time.

1. Ratio Six Coffee Maker

MSRP: $350 | Sale Price: $345 (3% off)

A best-seller on Kickstarter, this comprehensive coffee-making machine perfectly brews 1.25L of coffee thanks to streamlined one-button simplicity. Without the need for complicated programming, you’ll be able to use either standard flat-bottom paper filters or Chemex filters, and it’s easy to fine-tune the ratios in order to dial in your ideal blend every time.

2. Palmpress Coffee Press

MSRP: $45 | Sale Price: $42 (2% off)

Save money and help the environment with this simple coffee press, which doesn’t require any pods or wasteful paper filters. You’ll be able to enjoy a delicious cup of hot or cold coffee in any environment thanks to a uniquely portable design, and a built-in stainless steel filter delivers a full-bodied taste and texture.

3. nOcean Wearable Reusable Silicone Straw

MSRP: $20 | Sale Price: $15.99 (20% off)

One of the very few downsides of enjoying a great cup of coffee every morning is that it can stain your teeth over long periods of time. Enter this reusable silicone straw, which makes it easy to sip on your favorite brew without having to worry about tooth stains or melted plastic. You’ll even be able to effortlessly take this straw with you on the go, thanks to its ability to fold into a stylish bracelet.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "3 must-have products for serious coffee drinkers" was originally published by TechConnect .