5 deals to help you have fun in your backyard

Now that millions of Americans have been forced to stay at home for the foreseeable future, most of your go-to activities—including hanging out with your friends at the park, going to restaurants, and heading to the beach—have sadly been canceled. But you don’t have to let the fact that you can’t leave the house take away from your ability to have fun, thanks to these five best-selling items that bring the fun to your backyard.

1. Chippo™ Golf Game: The Glorious Lovechild of Golf & Cornhole

MSRP: $190 | Sale Price: $158.99 (16% off)

Few things are more relaxing and enjoyable than a great game of golf when it comes to taking your mind off of life’s many woes, but now that we’re all social distancing, hitting the course with your pals just isn’t an option. So bring the game home with this hybrid golf setup that throws in a little cornhole for good measure. Complete with golf boards and chipping mats, this best-selling game combines the beer-chugging greatness of cornhole with the beauty of traditional golf.

2. iFetch: Automatic Ball Launcher for Dogs

MSRP: $120 | Sale Price: $115 (5% off)

Keep your dog (and yourself) endlessly entertained with this automatic ball launcher. Featuring three different distance settings, this launcher makes it easy to give your dog the perfect workout without having to leave your backyard.

3. HoloGear Holographic Glowing Soccer Ball

MSRP: $40 | Sale Price: $33.99 (14% off)

With holographic reflective leather, this unique soccer ball glows on camera—regardless of whether you’re playing during the day or at night. You’ll be able to record those eye-catching game highlights on your smartphone, and a specialized rubber design maximizes air retention.

4. Trinken Lid: Hidden Coffee Cup Beer Cozy

MSRP: $32 | Sale Price: $25.99 (18% off)

Just because you’re stuck at home all day doesn’t mean you have to let your beer go warm. This stealth beer cozy makes it easy to enjoy your favorite brew in any environment, thanks to an innovative design that conceals your beverage while maintaining its temperature.

5. Brilrider FLIGHT: World's Lightest Balance Bike

MSRP: $159 | Sale Price: $83.95 (47% off)

Ideal for toddlers between the ages of one and five, this balance bike makes it both easy and enjoyable for your kid to learn how to ride a bike. It comes with a fluid-design frame that allows it to stay upright, and an ergonomic angular footrest allows for lower back support.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "5 deals to help you have fun in your backyard" was originally published by TechConnect .