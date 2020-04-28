Uncertain about your career? Consider a pivot to project management

COVID-19’s untimely appearance has thrown a wrench into everyone’s career plans. After all, many are being forced to work from home, and that’s if they’re lucky enough to still have a job at all. You’d be forgiven, then, for feeling uneasy about the future. But, good news, there are things you can do to mitigate the risk to your situation. And, with most of us shuttered inside, there’s never been a better time to explore options.

According to the Project Management Institute, demand for professional project managers is expected to grow by 33 percent in the coming years. That translates to millions of new jobs, and a lot of those are poised to earn top salaries. So, if your current career track seems less clear now than it did a few weeks ago, then project management is a field that’s worth exploring. The Complete Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle can get you up to speed with the essentials right from home.

The Complete Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle includes eight courses, valued at $1,170, that’ll get you prepared for an enduring career. You’ll get acquainted with popular project management methodologies like Agile, Scrum, and Six Sigma. And you’ll walk away with the skills required to earn industry-recognized certifications such as your Six Sigma Green and Black Belts, so you’ll have an easier time finding a job when the time comes.

Best of all, you can take the courses in this bundle from the comfort of your own home. There is no in-person component to this training. All you need is a desktop computer or mobile device, an internet connection, and the willingness to work hard. And, since you’ll enjoy lifetime access, there are no course deadlines to meet. You just go at your own pace and complete them at your leisure.

At some point, life will return to normal. And, when it does, you won't want to be left out in the cold. Even if you don’t wind up changing careers, The Complete Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle — discounted to just $29.99 — is a near risk-free resource that could make a sizable impact later on, no matter what kind of field you're in.

