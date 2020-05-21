Few things are more obnoxious (and potentially dangerous) than having your devices run out of power while you’re on the go. Whether you’re in the middle of an epic road trip across the country or simply visiting family a few hours away, you need to ensure that your smartphone and other gadgets are powered-up and ready to go at all times.

This ChargeHub V2: 3-in-1 Vehicle Emergency Multi-Tool takes power and preparedness to the next level by offering two USB chargers along with a glass breaker that can be used for road emergencies, and it’s currently available for just $19.99.

Available in a variety of colors, this all-in-one multi-tool is a must-have for frequent drivers and travelers—thanks to its ability to keep your devices charged and your passengers out of harm’s way.

With the latest fast-charging technology, the ChargeHub V2 will charge any device that uses a USB connection directly through your car’s power socket (meaning you won’t have to worry about using external or third-party adapters), and the robust glass breaker can be used to knock out a window in the event that you find yourself unable to exit your vehicle.

The ChargeHub V2 even comes loaded with a razor-sharp seat belt cutter in case your belt gets jammed, and every element of this top-rated gadget has been FCC certified and is RoHS-compliant for optimal safety.

Keep your devices charged and your passengers safe every time you take a trip by picking up a ChargeHub V2—available for just $19.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "This charger doubles as a window-breaker and seatbelt-cutter " was originally published by TechConnect .