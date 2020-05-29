Few things in life are as iconic as learning how to ride a bike when it comes to growing up. But while learning how to ride a bike is certainly important, it shouldn’t be accompanied by a nightmarish learning process that involves terrified kids and frustrated parents.

The Brilrider FLIGHT: World's Lightest Balance Bike is here to put an end to this age-old problem by allowing toddlers to learn how to ride without all the headaches that are usually involved, and it’s currently available for over 45% off at just $83.95.

Best for toddlers between the ages of one and five and available in a variety of colors, this endlessly enjoyable and uniquely tiny bike comes with a fluid-design frame and an incredibly low seat height for easy rides.

Your child will be able to balance like a pro without the need for training wheels, and this bike’s airplane-grade aluminum makes it extremely tough and durable while also being surprisingly light and portable.

Even a 1-year-old will be able to control the Brilrider confidently, and thanks to an ergonomic angular footrest he or she will be able to spend hours on end peddling away on their newly beloved two-wheeler.

The bike’s especially compact design and feather-light weight also means that it’s easy to take with you when the family is on the go.

Give your child the gift of a perfect bike to match both their riding ambitions and their hight. Usually priced at over $150, the Brilrider FLIGHT bike is currently on sale for just $83.95—over 45% off MSRP.

This story, "This tiny-yet-mighty bike is perfect for toddlers " was originally published by TechConnect .