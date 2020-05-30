There’s a reason why finding a truly great pair of headphones is so tricky: we all hear and interpret sound differently. This means that the same pair of headphones can sound heavenly to one listener while sounding utterly bland to another—making it exceedingly difficult to track down a pair that fits your unique sonic tastes.

Enter the EVEN H4 Wireless Headphones with EarPrint Technology, which allow you to enjoy a completely personalized and optimized listening experience based on your unique hearing profile for just $99.99.

Unlike most headphones that offer a preset range of frequencies, the EVEN H4s adjust to your specific range of hearing. Using patented EarPrint Technology, these intrepid cans create a detailed sonic profile based on what your individual ears can hear and immediately adjust your music accordingly.

This means that you’ll be able to enjoy more detailed highs and richer lows, all through extremely comfortable speaker pads that won’t cause any ear fatigue even after extended listening sessions.

Thanks to a battery that can last for over 20 hours on a single charge you won’t have to worry about running out of juice when you’re away from an outlet, and a specialized voice assistant feature makes it easy to control your tracks without any obnoxious wires or buttons.

There’s even an integrated microphone that can be used for making and taking calls, and an extremely low harmonic distortion rate means you’ll be able to listen to your favorite tracks at high volumes without compromising the overall quality.

Treat yourself to a truly exceptional and unique listening experience with a pair of EVEN H4 Wireless Headphones for just $99.99.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "These HD headphones adjust to your unique hearing range for the perfect audio experience" was originally published by TechConnect .