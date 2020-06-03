PlayStation fans should head over to Amazon today. The online retailer is selling a full year of PlayStation Plus for $42. That’s $18 off the regular price of $60 per year, and a good deal for an essentially mandatory subscription for many PlayStation 4 owners. This may be one of those “see price in cart” deals. If you don’t see the discount on the listing page, you’ll see the price once the item is in your cart.

A subscription to PlayStation Plus gives you access to online multiplayer features for PlayStation games. You can only play singleplayer games if you don’t subscribe. It also gives you two free PlayStation 4 games every month; however, you only have access to those free games as long as you’re a member.

With PlayStation Plus you also get subscriber-only sales and discounts at the PlayStation Store. PlayStation Plus additionally provides cloud storage for game saves for those with multiple gaming consoles. That way you can play on multiple gaming consoles without having to restart your progress, or grab your saves when you’re visiting a friend’s house.

Sony also provides one-day express shipping for PlayStation Plus subscribers when you purchase hardware directly from PlayStation. That might be a helpful feature in the coming months with the expected release of the PlayStation 5.

[Today’s deal: PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription for $42 at Amazon.]

This story, "Get a full year of PlayStation Plus for $42" was originally published by TechConnect .