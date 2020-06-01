This Black+Decker cordless drill is its cheapest since last December

Unless you’re completely averse to doing any home improvement projects, you need a powered drill. In the past year, I’ve used my cordless to hang a wall mirror, install outdoor curtain rods, and build redwood planter boxes. So, do you need a drill? The Black+Decker 20-volt MAX Cordless Drill is $49 on AmazonRemove non-product link, and comes with a 30-piece set of drill and screwdriver bits. At 51 percent off its MSRP, the price hasn’t been this low since December 2019.

The necessary Li-Ion battery charger is included (and please note the battery and charger are compatible with other Black+Decker tools). There are 24 different clutch setting to control drill speed and torque. And the accessory set comes with the following pieces: 6 Brad Point Drill Bits; 10 different 1-inch Screw driving Bits; 9 different 2-inch Screw driving Bits; 4 Nut Drivers; and a Magnetic Bit Tip Holder.

This drill set earns 4.6 stars across some 3,425 Amazon user reviews.

