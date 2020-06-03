Android Studio 4.0 adds Motion Editor and Build Analyzer

Android Studio 4.0, the latest version of the official IDE for Android mobile development, has reached the stable channel stage. The update features capabilities such as a new Motion Editor and a Build Analyzer.

Motion Editor is a visual design editor for the MotionLayout type. The editor makes it easier to use the MotionLayout API to manage motion and widget animation in their applications. XML files are generated, saving developers from this task. Also offered is support for editing constraint sets, transitions, keyframes, and view attributes. MotionLayout builds upon the capabilities of ConstraintLayout for designing large and complex Android views.

Build Analyzer addresses bottlenecks in a build such as disabled optimizations and improperly configured tasks. Build Analyzer is supported in the Android Gradle 4.0.0 plug-in by using Java 8 language APIs and creating feature-on-feature dependencies between Dynamic Feature modules.

Android Studio 4.0 can be downloaded from the Android Studio developers website. Other capabilities in Android Studio 4.0 include:

Kotlin DSL build script files ( *kts ) now are supported. Kotlin build scripts offer a suite of quick fixes from the Project Structure dialog.

) now are supported. Kotlin build scripts offer a suite of quick fixes from the Project Structure dialog. An upgraded Layout Inspector makes debugging a UI more intuitive by providing access to data that stays updated with a running app and offering insights on resource usage. A Layout Validation capability compares a UI across multiple screen dimensions.

The CPU Profiler in Android 4.0 provides CPU recordings separate from the main profiler timeline, and they’re organized in groups for easier analysis.

For developers writing C++, clangd is now the primary language analysis engine for code navigation, completion, inspection, and displaying code errors and warnings. The clang-tidy linter tool is now bundled with Android Studio.

