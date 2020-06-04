GitLab has released version 13.0 of its devops platform, which integrates tools for software development, deployment, and project management. GitLab 13.0 adds a number of new security and collaboration capabilities.

GitLab combines the Git open source distributed version control system, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), and planning and collaboration tools. GitLab 13.0, announced May 22, adds the following to the mix:

For security scanning, the SAST (Static Application Security Testing) for .NET Framework is now included, while DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing) scans are offered for REST APIs. GitLab 13.0 also expands support for scanning offline environments.

A Standalone Vulnerabilities feature rearchitects how vulnerabilities are managed.

Compliance management lets users automate the establishment of a compliance framework, adopt regulatory controls, and simplify auditing reporting. GitLab also is developing an initial security policy UI to simplify security guard rails.

Design management has been moved to the core, to recognize users designing products as individual contributors.

The operations dashboard has been made more customizable, allowing multiple variables. Security dashboards now are exportable for collaboration beyond GitLab users. Support for Kubernetes clusters will be added to the dashboard at some point in the future.

Gitaly Clusters, to ensure that Git repository storage has a warm replica to take over in case of an outage, becomes generally available with GitLab 13.0.

A Value Stream Management capability helps identify bottlenecks and waste while Value Stream Analytics now supports customization.

GitLab 13.0 is available at GitLab.com on a trial basis or for updating of existing installations.

This story, "GitLab 13.0 emphasizes security" was originally published by InfoWorld .