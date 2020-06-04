Snag some flashlights and headlamps on Amazon at solid prices

Maybe I've gone overboard, but between my car, garage and living space, I've accumulated a ton of flashlights, plus a headlamp. I use them for night-time hikes, working on my car, peering into dark corners of the garage, and scaring away skunks before letting my dog in the backyard. Are you feeling me? Here are some lighting discounts to check out on Amazon.

This Energizer headlamp is $18Remove non-product link. This is only a 10 percent discount off MSRP, but $1 off its all-time-low price. It's rated for 315 lumens, includes three AAA batteries, and earns 4.6 stars from Amazon users.

This two-pack of Eveready tactical flashlights is back to its all-time-low price of $14.39Remove non-product link (it was as high as $18 earlier this year). Each light boasts 270 lumens, but oddly the necessary AAA batteries (three per light) are not included. Doesn't Eveready make batteries? Amazon users give this package 4.4 stars.

Finally, we shift to an off-brand deal: The Amuoc LED Tactical Flashlight S1000 is only $8.59Remove non-product link, just 40 cents off its all-time-low price. It boasts a crazy 1000 lumens and takes three standard AAA batteries or a 1x18650 rechargeable Li-ion battery (no batteries are included). I personally would be a little nervous buying a 1000 lumen flashlight for such a low price. But this light gets 4.8 stars across more than 3,300 user reviews.

