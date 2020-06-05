If you’ve got an Xbox One, you don’t want to miss out on today’s deal—especially if you dabble in the magnificent world of PC gaming, too. Amazon’s selling three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $25. A three month subscription normally costs $45, or $15 per month, making this one heck of an offer.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate marries Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for PC into a single lower-cost bundle. Xbox Live Gold normally costs $10 per month (or $60 per year) and it’s practically mandatory for console owners, as it’s required for access to online multiplayer. Gold also gives you a couple free games each month.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC, meanwhile, are each tied to those respective devices, and they’re the best deal in gaming today. A Game Pass subscription gives you access to over 100 games, including all of Microsoft’s first-party titles (like Halo, Sea of Thieves, and Forza) on the day of release and a deep backlog of excellent indie games on the PC. Xbox Game Pass normally costs $10 per month on consoles or $5 on PC while the PC version remains in beta.

Add it all up and you’re getting $25 worth of subscriptions bundled with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription—and that’s all you’ll spend for three full months with today’s deal. Good stuff.

That said, if you only play on PC, this isn’t the sale for you. You don’t need to pay for multiplayer gaming on the PC, nullifying the allure of Xbox Live Gold being included in this bundle. Go check out that $5 Xbox Games Pass for PC subscriptionRemove non-product link instead if you’re exclusively a keyboard warrior. It’s also worth every penny, and the first month only costs $1.

[Today’s deal: 3 months of Xbox Games Pass Ultimate for $25 at Amazon.]

This story, "Get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25" was originally published by TechConnect .