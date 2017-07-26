Security
ITworld | Video
Bringing behavioral game theory to security defenses
More for you to like:
Blackhat_2017
Do developers care about security? Do developers care about security? (4:48)
Blackhat_2017
Safeguarding power grids and other critical infrastructure from data leaks Safeguarding power grids and other... (19:56)
Faraday_Blackhat2017
Simple tips to keep your devices secure when you travel Simple tips to keep your devices... (5:33)
Blackhat_2017
How DevOps and cloud will speed up security How DevOps and cloud will speed up... (7:42)
Blackhat_2017
Stop blaming users for security misses Stop blaming users for security...
Fahmida Rashid and Zscaler's Senior Director of Security Research, Deepen Desai
The Rise of SSL Malware The Rise of SSL Malware (3:08)
You Might Like
Blackhat_2017
Safeguarding power grids and other critical infrastructure from data...
Next Video

Bringing behavioral game theory to security defenses

CSO Online | Jul 26, 2017

Kelly Shortridge and CSO senior writer Fahmida Y Rashid talk about using behavioral game theory to take advantage of hackers’ mistakes and manipulate the data they think they're receiving. People generally make decisions by either thinking ahead to figure out how people may act in a given situation, or by learning over time by observing what people are doing. Since attackers learn over time by collecting feedback, obfuscating what they get can really mess up what the attackers are able to learn.

Similar
More Security
How to Hack a Smartphone, Part 2
How to Hack a Smartphone, Part 2
How to Hack a Smartphone, Part 2
How to Hack a Smartphone, Part 1 (3:03)
Blackhat_2017
Chasing down leakers fast with ThinAir's asset tracking (11:02)
Blackhat_2017
Do developers care about security? (4:48)
Blackhat_2017
Safeguarding power grids and other critical infrastructure from data leaks (19:56)
Blackhat_2017
Now Playing
Bringing behavioral game theory to security defenses
Blackhat_2017
How DevOps and cloud will speed up security (7:42)
Blackhat_2017
Stop blaming users for security misses
csan 001 top 15 security breaches
The 15 worst data security breaches of the 21st century
Securit Sessions: CounterTack
Security Sessions: Why CSOs should care about machine learning (9:04)
cso pilot
Privacy and the common man (or the FBI director) (24:19)
Security Sessions: Realistic ways to lock down IoT (8:21)
Popular
Mingis_on_Tech
IT Insights
Mingis on Tech: Android vs iOS – Which is more secure?
How to Hack a Smartphone, Part 2
Security
How to Hack a Smartphone, Part 1 (3:03)
How to Hack a Smartphone, Part 2
Security
How to Hack a Smartphone, Part 2
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)