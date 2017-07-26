Bringing behavioral game theory to security defenses
CSO Online | Jul 26, 2017
Kelly Shortridge and CSO senior writer Fahmida Y Rashid talk about using behavioral game theory to take advantage of hackers’ mistakes and manipulate the data they think they're receiving. People generally make decisions by either thinking ahead to figure out how people may act in a given situation, or by learning over time by observing what people are doing. Since attackers learn over time by collecting feedback, obfuscating what they get can really mess up what the attackers are able to learn.