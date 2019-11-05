Boeing's insecure networks threaten security and safety
CSO Online | Nov 5, 2019
Aircraft manufacturer Boeing's insecure networks leave the company--and potentially its aircraft--at risk of exploitation. Security researcher Chris Kubecka uncovered these threats in April, and new reporting by CSO's J.M. Porup reveals little has been done to patch these vulnerabilities. They both join Juliet to discuss how Kubecka discovered this information and what it means for national security and passenger safety.